Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Hutt Valley, driver leaves scene

Emergency services are responding to reports of a pedestrian being struck by a car on Eastern Hutt Rd, Wellington. (File photo)

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car which left the scene immediately after the crash.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Eastern Hutt Rd, Wellington, just after 7am on Tuesday.

Police were told a pedestrian had been struck by a car, a spokesperson said.

In an update, police said the person died at the scene.

They were working to identify the car involved after the driver left the scene immediately after the crash.

Anyone with information should contact police on 105 and quote event number P055520460.

Motorists were earlier asked to avoid the northern end of Eastern Hutt Rd and to take alternative routes.