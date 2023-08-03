Ad campaign invites New Yorkers to move to Wellington

Wellington is looking to attract Americans to move here with a new campaign in New York.

In a new advertising push from economic development agency Wellington NZ, New Yorkers are being urged to escape their boring big city lives and move to the relaxing metropolis of Wellington, New Zealand. Read more on The Post.

Who wouldn't make the leap from Manhattan to Miramar? All the same attractions are on offer.

Central Park

Wellington also has a Central Park. It may be slightly smaller. It may not have a fountain. It may only have one playground instead of 21.

But who needs all those features and space in their Central Park? Some grass, a flying fox and a playground is all you need.

N/A/The Post Central Park in New York City versus Central Park in Brooklyn, Wellington (inset). (Composite image)

Suburbs called Brooklyn

New York has Brooklyn, a borough with more than 2 million people known for markets, food and Coney Island.

Wellington has Brooklyn, a hilly suburb with a wind turbine, a movie theatre and some shops.

A street called Broadway

N/A/The Post Broadway in New York City versus Broadway in Miramar, Wellington (inset). (Composite image)

Broadway, Miramar does not have theatres or bright lights. What it does have is a view of an international airport, takeaway restaurants and a petrol station.

If what New Yorkers like about their city is the existence of a street called “Broadway”, they’ll be equally happy in Wellington.

Landmark bridge

N/A/The Post A tale of two bridges: The Brooklyn Bridge spanning the East River in New York City and (inset) the Ewen Bridge crossing the Hutt River in Hutt City, Wellington. (Composite image)

There is no Hudson River in the vicinity of Wellington – but there is the Hutt River.

At night, instead of the skyline of brightly lit high-rise buildings, you can soak up the view of Lower Hutt and its suburbs.

Sculptures that symbolise the city

Stuff The iconic Bucket Fountain represents Wellington.

Tourists flock to New York’s Statue of Liberty, a gift from France which signifies liberty and the abolition of slavery.

Wellington is similarly represented by the Bucket Fountain, a sculpture with an unclear meaning which splashes people with water.

Time to make a brand new start of it, New Yorkers, New Yorkers?