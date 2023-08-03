Ad campaign invites New Yorkers to move to Wellington
In a new advertising push from economic development agency Wellington NZ, New Yorkers are being urged to escape their boring big city lives and move to the relaxing metropolis of Wellington, New Zealand. Read more on The Post.
Who wouldn't make the leap from Manhattan to Miramar? All the same attractions are on offer.
Central Park
Wellington also has a Central Park. It may be slightly smaller. It may not have a fountain. It may only have one playground instead of 21.
But who needs all those features and space in their Central Park? Some grass, a flying fox and a playground is all you need.
Suburbs called Brooklyn
New York has Brooklyn, a borough with more than 2 million people known for markets, food and Coney Island.
Wellington has Brooklyn, a hilly suburb with a wind turbine, a movie theatre and some shops.
A street called Broadway
Broadway, Miramar does not have theatres or bright lights. What it does have is a view of an international airport, takeaway restaurants and a petrol station.
If what New Yorkers like about their city is the existence of a street called “Broadway”, they’ll be equally happy in Wellington.
Landmark bridge
There is no Hudson River in the vicinity of Wellington – but there is the Hutt River.
At night, instead of the skyline of brightly lit high-rise buildings, you can soak up the view of Lower Hutt and its suburbs.
Sculptures that symbolise the city
Tourists flock to New York’s Statue of Liberty, a gift from France which signifies liberty and the abolition of slavery.
Wellington is similarly represented by the Bucket Fountain, a sculpture with an unclear meaning which splashes people with water.
Time to make a brand new start of it, New Yorkers, New Yorkers?