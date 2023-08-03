State Highway 1 cleared after multiple car crash in central Wellington

The scene at the Hawkestone St off-ramp early on Thursday morning.

State Highway 1 has been cleared after a multiple car crash near the Hawkestone St off-ramp partially blocked the road in Wellington.

The crash happened on the southbound side about 7.08am on Thursday morning, police said in a statement. One southbound lane was closed for about an hour.

There were initial delays, but in an update Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the road had been cleared and traffic was running smoothly.