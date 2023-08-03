Search for man missing after Tararua Range hike enters fourth day

Police are searching for Michael MacGregor after he did not return from a walk in Mount Holdsworth, Wairarapa.

The search for a Wairarapa man missing in the Tararua Range has resumed after near freezing overnight weather conditions.

Michael Namana, also referred to as Michael MacGregor, was last seen at the Rocky Lookout about 12.20pm on Monday.

In a statement, police said Thursday’s search would be focused on the Atiwhakatu Stream and Lower Holdsworth area.

Helicopters, drones, dogs and family members and volunteers joined police in their search and rescue operation.

Searchers continued to hold out hope of finding Namana, although weather conditions in the area were challenging, police said.

Road snowfall warnings are in place for Desert Rd until noon, with snow showers expected above about 500 metres and for Remutaka Hill Road till 10am, with snow showers expected above 400m until late morning.

Piers Fuller/The Post Searchers at Rocky Lookout on Wednesday.

State Highway 2 Remutaka Hill was briefly closed between 10pm and 11.20pm due to snow on Wednesday evening.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter with thermal imaging was deployed and a drone could be used if weather allowed, the police statement said.

“An appeal to the public for information that would assist police has had a great response, and police are very grateful to all who came forward.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police on 111 and quote event number P055522968.