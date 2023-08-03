Bunnings in central Wellington set to close for three months for earthquake strengthening

Wellington’s central city Bunnings store will close for three months for earthquake strengthening, joining a host of buildings in the city requiring work or facing demolition. (File photo)

Bunnings in cental Wellington will be cleared out and its doors temporarily closed in 10 days as it undergoes earthquake strengthening work.

It would join a host of buildings in the capital city facing strengthening work or demolition after being deemed unsafe.

While the national building standard required the work to be completed in the next 15 years, it was decided with the landlord to complete the work earlier, Mark Hopwood, Bunnings area manager said.

The store would temporarily close on August 13 for about three months until December.

A pop-up store would open from the following day in the adjoining Wellington central carpark selling a limited range of products including paint, cleaning, hardware and tools, Hopwood said. Opening hours were 6.45am till 5.30pm on weekdays and 7.45am till 5pm on weekends.

Stores in Lyall Bay, Petone and Porirua would remain open as usual, as well as online deliveries and click and collect options.

The work included strengthening and reinforcing the concrete slab underneath the first floor, constructing structural wing walls and strengthening the building’s exterior rear wall, Hopwood said.

Permanent staff at the store would be keeping their hours in other roles across the store network.

“Our absolute priority is ensuring the site is safe for our team and customers, and we thank locals for their understanding,” he said.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this causes and will continue to keep the community updated as the works progress.”

Meanwhile, The Warehouse, also on Tory St, remained closed after a small fire broke out in June.

Fire and Emergency crews responded to the fire which was caused by an electrical event in a light fitting, a Fire and Emergency (Fenz) spokesperson said.