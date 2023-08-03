Police call for sightings of red hatchback after fatal hit-and-run in the Hutt

A pedestrian was killed on a stretch of Eastern Hutt Rd on Tuesday morning in a hit-and-run.

Police are calling for possible witnesses who saw a Red Toyota Corolla in the Hutt Valley after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run.

Emergency services were called to the crash outside the Pomare train station on Eastern Hutt Rd about 7am on Tuesday. The person hit by the car died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop and continued driving south.

Police said on Thursday they had found the vehicle involved and were trying to locate the driver.

They wanted to speak to anyone who saw a red 2002 Toyota Corolla hatchback, registration AYM387 travelling in the Upper Hutt area about that time. Dashcam and CCTV footage could also show the vehicle.

The focus was on the area between Z Trentham Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt, and outside Pomare Rail Station on Eastern Hutt Road, Lower Hutt, between the hours of 6.50am and 7.05am.

No information about the victim has been released.

People with information were asked to call 105 and quote file 230801/2095, or make a report online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using "Update Report".

People can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.