Search continues after reports of missing swimmer off Kāpiti Coast

Police are continuing a search off Wellington’s Kāpiti Coast after reports of a missing swimmer were made on Thursday.

Police received reports of a person who possibly went into the water at Raumati Beach and did not return about 12.40pm.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter and Coastguard, along with police and surf lifesaving teams, initially responded.

On Thursday, police asked to be contacted by anyone swimming or anyone who saw someone swimming off Raumati late Thursday morning to early afternoon.

Kāpiti Coastguard skipper Mark Davidson hoped the rescue mission was a false alarm after an extensive search around the Paraparaumu area.

A further search of the Raumati Beach coast was due to take place today, a police spokesperson said.