Early-morning gunshots heard in Lower Hutt street
Police were called to reports of gunshots to a street at Naenae in Lower Hutt on Friday morning.
A resident in the street said they heard two shots at 2.45am on Langford St on Friday and shortly after two police vehicles arrived.
Do you know more? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz
The resident said it followed a suspected drive-by shooting in the street in May and another recent Armed Offenders Squad callout.
A police spokesperson said they received calls about gunshots at 2.50am, but officers did not locate anything of concern.