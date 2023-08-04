Early-morning gunshots heard in Lower Hutt street

Police were called to reports of gunshots in Naenae on Friday morning. (File photo)

Police were called to reports of gunshots to a street at Naenae in Lower Hutt on Friday morning.

A resident in the street said they heard two shots at 2.45am on Langford St on Friday and shortly after two police vehicles arrived.

The resident said it followed a suspected drive-by shooting in the street in May and another recent Armed Offenders Squad callout.

A police spokesperson said they received calls about gunshots at 2.50am, but officers did not locate anything of concern.