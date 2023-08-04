Two youth charged after violent targeting of young people in Wellington train stations

Two youths have been charged in relation to violent targeting of young people at Wellington railway stations.

Investigations were ongoing to identify any further offending, witnesses or others involved, area commander Kāpiti Mana, Inspector Renee Perkins said.

Anyone who had been victim to a robbery or assault on the Wellington, Hutt Valley or Kāpiti train lines recently were asked to contact police and quote file number 230803/0809 – Operation Corridor.

“Police are working with our partners to ensure people can be safe and feel safe while using public transport,” Perkins said.

“Anyone who has concerns about criminal activity is urged to contact Police on 111 if it is happening now, or 105 if it is after the fact.”