NZX building in central Wellington evacuated after fire in ceiling

Traffic is backed up along Jervois Quay with one lane was closed to traffic because of a fire in ceiling of the NZX building. .

Workers were evacuated from the NZX building on Cable St this morning after a fire was discovered in a ceiling in the building.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said FENZ was alerted to smoke on the fourth floor of the NZX building. A fire was found in the ceiling. It has since been put out.

Fire and Emergency assistant commander James Martin-Bond said they were checking if the fire had spread at all.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/The Post Firefighters were called to a fire at the NZX on Cable St in Wellington on Monday morning.

Martin-Bond said the fire was not being treated as suspicious and there were no injuries. He said that the cause of the fire wasn’t yet clear.

One lane on the street had been closed as seven fire trucks including a ladder engine and a police car were parked alongside the building.

NZX head of investor relations and communications Simon Beattie said about 60 people had been evacuated from the 1st and 2nd floors.

“We were evacuated from the building about 8:25am and it’s unclear when we’ll be back in.

“We’re sending people home as we speak and we’ve got an office in Auckland so business carries on for us.”

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/The Post Seven fire trucks including a ladder engine and a police car were parked alongside the building at one point on Monday morning.

Kate Dickinson was one of the many workers evacuated from the NZX building.

“We were all told it was an electrical fire and got out as soon as we could,” she said.

“We’re not sure how long we’ll be out but we’ve been told to expect that it might be a while before we’re back in.”

Traffic had backed up along Cable St and Jervois Quay but Fire and Emergency expected to leave the building soon as the fire was out.

Beattie later said his staff re-entered their offices at 10:15am.