Another Government building found to be earthquake prone

The building housing the Department of Internal Affairs, 45 Pipitea St in Thorndon, is the latest to be found to be partially earthquake prone.

Home of the Department of Internal Affairs, 45 Pipitea St in Thorndon, is the latest building to have fallen short of New Building Standards (NBS). Stuff understands a recent report found the building met only 34% of NBS, with staff given the option of working from home.

Acting chief executive Hoani Lambert confirmed the department had recently received a draft detailed seismic assessment for the building from its landlords.

“Nearly all elements of our building are at 100% NBS, however, there are four isolated areas which need strengthening,” he said in a statement.

MONIQUE FORD/The Post A drafter detailed seismic assessment of the building found four isolated areas in need of strengthening.

“Cautious mitigations plans are being put in place for these elements, and strengthening will be carried out.”

The department’s 1600-strong staff had been given the option of working from home, with Lambert adding staff safety and wellbeing remained the “top priority”.

“Based on independent engineering advice we received, we are confident the building remains safe to occupy, with cautious, considered mitigations in place to firstly ensure safety and to allow for strengthening works.”

Lambert said numbers in the office fluctuated, especially with flexible working, and occupancy was usually around 60%. He expected that to continue with indications showing people were working to their normal arrangements.

According to companies office documents, the 1990s commercial office building comprising more than 13,000m2 space, is owned by Canadian mutual fund PSPIB/CPPIB Waiheke Inc and has a 2021 valuation of $66.4 million.

MONIQUE FORD/The Post Stuff understands the department’s 1600 staff have been given the option of working from home though many are still working from the office.

A spokesperson for the building’s manager said it was undertaking a voluntary seismic building review, the draft findings of which indicated strengthening work was required “in a few isolated areas of the building”.

The building manager was consulting with the tenant in relation to those findings, the spokesperson said.

He added the building had a current Building Warrant of Fitness and met its obligations under the Building Act 2004 – as it was not a “priority building” and any necessary seismic strengthening works were required to be completed on the building within 15 years.

It follows the closure of the Ministry of Education’s head office in Mātauranga House​ in May last year, with 1000 staff told to work from home after a reassessment of the rented building on Bowen St rated it at 25% of NBS.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff The Ministry of Education closed its Wellington head office in May last year due to earthquake risk. (File photo)

In June, the ministry ceased paying rent on the building which was costing it about $568,281 per month while it entered a dispute resolution process with the landlord about differing seismic report findings.

The ministry’s corporate manager, Rob Campbell, confirmed those negotiations were still ongoing, and they had yet to reach agreement that would allow for a complete seismic upgrade, with the ministry entering into a new long-term lease of the upgraded premises.

“Due to their confidential nature no further details can be provided at this time.”