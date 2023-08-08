Hail causes commuter chaos for Wellington drivers

The results of a dramatic hailstorm in Stokes Valley, Lower Hutt, on Tuesday afternoon.

Icy weather and a hailstorm are creating dangerous driving conditions in the Wellington region.

There were at least three car crashes on State Highways around Wellington this afternoon as the hailstorm hit about 4pm.

People shared photos of hail piled up like snow in gardens and on streets.

Police are urging people to drive to the conditions as they head home, as the roads have become icy.

“Motorists are asked to exercise caution on the roads as they head home from work today, be patient, and drive to the conditions,” a spokesperson said.

Katy de Lima/Supplied Piles of hail after a downpour in Stokes Valley.

Two cars came off Transmission Gully because of the hail and had to be towed away, creating queues of traffic.

Another nose-to-tail crash on SH1 near Tawa saw the road reduced to one lane.

The crashes have been cleared but queues of traffic remain.

Waka Kotahi advised drivers on social media that “winter driving conditions” had arrived, and additional care was needed.