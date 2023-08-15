Outage in Brooklyn leaves 326 properties without power

Brooklyn’s Tiketike development is one of the areas without power.

An outage in Brooklyn has left 326 properties without power.

A Wellington Electricity website alert said power went out at 7:55am on Tuesday morning and that the cause of the outage had yet to be identified.

The outage affected the area of Ohiro Rd and Mornington Rd, extending as far south as the landfill.

Wellington Electricity spokesperson Sriram Mani said the outage was caused by a “third party cable strike.”

“This usually happens when contractors or construction vehicles are digging and they damage infrastructure underground.”

Mani said the damage occurred at 201 Landfill Rd and that power would be restored by 9:40am at the latest.