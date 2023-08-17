Wellington Opera House, Michael Fowler Centre found to be quake-prone

The Royal New Zealand Ballet's Tutus on Tour at the Opera House in Wellington last year.

The Michael Fowler Centre and Opera House are being slapped with quake-prone notices, the Wellington City Council has announced.

New seismic assessments of both buildings showed they were below 33% of new building standards, a council statement on Thursday said.

The quake-prone notice gives the council, which owns both buildings, 7½ years to carry out remedial works.

Kenzie Pigman Benee performs with the NZSO at the MIchael Fowler Centre.

“We have concluded, on reviewing the latest advice in conjunction with the MBIE Seismic Risk Guidance for Buildings, that there is nothing within either assessment that indicates both buildings cannot continue to operate as normal,” council chief infrastructure officer Siobhan Procter said.

The buildings will stay open, but the earthquake prone building notice had to be displayed at the entrances of the buildings.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Wellington’s Michael Fowler Centre is quake-prone, it has been confirmed.

Both venues were “much-loved”, each holding more than a thousand audience members for music, theatre and comedy events in Wellington, Procter said.

The Michael Fowler Centre is the home of the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra and hosts graduations as well as performing arts events. The Opera House holds ballet, theatre, comedy and opera events.