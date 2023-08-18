Students living in university hall served allegedly undercooked meat

Some of the meals served at Te Puni Hall in recent weeks showing pink meat, including chicken.

A Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington residential hall is once again in the firing line over concerns about “raw” and “undercooked” food allegedly being served to students.

A parent of a student living at Te Puni Village made a formal complaint to authorities about the standard of fare being served. However, a recent inspection “found no evidence of any food safety concerns”.

The parent, who asked not to be named to protect their child, said the quality of food had always been an issue but had been especially bad in recent weeks.

“It’s either undercooked or overcooked,” he said.

Victoria University residential halls, including Te Puni, faced criticism last year over the quality of food being served.

At a time when many families were having to tighten purse strings because of the cost of living crisis, now they were having to “fork out” extra money for alternative food.

There was no opt-out option as the food was a compulsory part of the $498 to $512 a week fee students were charged at Te Puni.

“They’re living on instant noodles because they can’t go eat in the halls,” the parent said.

He was also concerned about the nutrition value of the food and the impact it was having on his child’s ability to study.

Stuff Te Puni Village, home to about 389 students, is a catered hall with students charged between $498 to $512 a week in fees. (File photo)

In a statement, the university’s acting chief operating officer Simon Johnson​ said the university worked closely with catering company Compass Group NZ to provide a “high standard” of daily meals from its centralised kitchen for almost 2000 students across seven catered halls.

“Students in Te Herenga Waka–Victoria University of Wellington’s catered halls of residence, and their parents, are right to expect good quality and nutritious food to be served at all times.”

Johnson said it was not uncommon to field a “handful of complaints each year”, given the number of students living in catered halls.

“For the large part, the food served in our halls is well received and enjoyed by our residents.”

There were a range of channels where students could express feedback about meals, and any issues raised with the university would be immediately addressed by the catering company, he said.

Each of the hall kitchens were also routinely visited by the Ministry of Primary Industries – responsible for New Zealand Food Safety – which completed a comprehensive site inspection in order for them to pass their food safety standards.

The most recent audit carried out in November last year had an “acceptable outcome”, according to the ministry.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff An audit of the hall in November last year resulted in an “acceptable outcome”, while a recent New Zealand Food Safety inspection carried out in relation to the complaint found “no evidence of any food safety concerns”. (File photo)

New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle​ confirmed it had also recently conducted an investigation at the hall, following a complaint, but “found no evidence of any food safety concerns”.

“When New Zealand Food Safety investigates a food business, we will look at manufacturing or cooking processes, records of important steps undertaken such as cooking, and any issues on site, he said.

“Food businesses must be registered and have a plan in place to manage hazards involved in making their food.”

Independent inspections were also carried out by an independent contractor on behalf of Compass Group.

A written statement on behalf of the company, said it took food safety “extremely seriously” and had “robust measures and quality controls in place”.

This included strict protocols for cooking chicken, including temperature checks to ensure all chicken is cooked before serving.

“If we are made aware of any issues with our food we take these seriously and investigate immediately. We apologise for any instances where we have not met students’ expectations and always encourage them to give us direct feedback so that we can improve our offer.

“We are committed to ensuring we provide the high quality nutritious meals expected of us and given the high volumes served we do, on a small number of occasions, receive feedback on how we can improve across the Halls we service – including Te Puni Hall.”