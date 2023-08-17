Bus-tastrophe no more: Council to return all suspended bus routes

The number 3 route will experience the highest number of reinstatements, with 16 services due to return.

Greater Wellington Regional Council plans to return all suspended bus services around the region by the end of the year.

The popular number 3 route – which runs through Lyall Bay and Kilbirnie – is in for the biggest increase, with a whopping 16 services due to come back.

The plan is driven by a push to train and hire a slew of new bus drivers, with just 79 vacancies remaining, down from more than 200 at the start of the year, or 30% of positions, prompting drivers to be shipped in from overseas.

Two-thirds of those vacancies look set to be filled by drivers already in training, leaving council short just 26 drivers.

Some bus services have already quietly seen reintroduced services, with the number 21 running more frequently already.

The number 2 (Miramar and Seatoun) and number 23 services, are due to have seven services each returning.

Cancellations have been a chronic problem for Wellington’s bus routes. Last November, one in ten buses across the region failed to show up.

Transport Committee chair Thomas Nash said the bus service had "well and truly bounced back."

And for individual routes like the number 17 route to Kowhai Park, seven out of every eight buses was cancelled - forcing riders to take the number 7 bus to Brooklyn and then walk up a very steep hill.

The various bus routes to Island Bay were so plagued with delays and cancellations that the community set up its own carpool group.

Ben Everist, an Island Bay resident and a member of the carpool group said he’d noticed fewer people posting messages.

“I would assume that people are getting to where they need to go. So maybe they’ve made changes and maybe those changes are working?”

Transport committee chair Thomas Nash said bus use has “well and truly bounced back.”

Island Bay carpool group member Ben Everist said it'd been a lot quieter in recent weeks.

“We're ready to supercharge the public transport network in Wellington.”

Nash said the plan was an important step towards rebuilding the city’s trust in the bus service.

“It will take time. People need to see that their buses are turning up on time and so we're committed to delivering the reliability levels we’ve achieved so far over a sustained period of time.

“This is a city that uses public transport. It’s a big part of people’s lives and we take that very seriously.”

Nash also confirmed Metlink had enough vehicles to service the reinstated routes.

Get ready for more bus queues in the city as more services return, according to the regional council.

Council chairperson Daran Ponter said the plan “takes us out of a gloomy period.”

“Auckland announced today that their bus driver shortage is over and it won’t be long before we can announce the same for Wellington.

“Once we know we’re back to normal with all previous services reinstated, we can start looking forward at how we can expand the network.”

The council was also working with Waka Kotahi and Horizons Regional Council to bring back the Route 291 Levin to Waikanae bus service and is considering options to further expand bus coverage around Kāpiti and Horowhenua.