Ferry cancellations after 'minor impact damage' to bow door in rough seas

Four ferry services in and out of Wellington have been cancelled after stormy weather caused damage to the Interislander’s Kaitaki.

The ferry’s bow door was impacted by heavy seas on Monday night, with minor impact damage found during pre-departure preparation that evening.

This prompted four Kaitaki sailings between Monday night and Tuesday afternoon to be cancelled as a “safety precaution”, a spokesperson said.

”For safety reasons we have cancelled sailings from the 8.30pm on Monday up to 2.15pm on Tuesday while the door can be repaired.”

Customers booked to sail on Kaitaki on Tuesday will be contacted directly and offered alternative sailings. The spokesperson apologised for any inconvenience caused, but said safety was their top priority.

Interislander had also warned on Tuesday that weather conditions in the Cook Strait were “forecast to deteriorate with moderate swells likely”.

Bluebridge had not reported any ferry cancellations on its website, but also noted with conditions set to deteriorate through until Tuesday evening, there could be delays.

“Sailings are going ahead; however, they will be rough and may take longer, resulting in delays. We will continue reviewing the forecast closely and will update this weather alert,” its website read.

MetService has issued a marine gale warning for the Cook Strait with southerlies of 35 knots expected on Tuesday, easing to about 10 knots in the evening. This would bring a long period of southerly swells of about 2 metres.