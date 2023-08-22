Ferry cancels sailings after a large wave damages door

Four Interislander ferry services have been cancelled after the Kaitaki’s bow door sustained minor impact damage in heavy seas. (File photo)

Four ferry services in and out of Wellington have been cancelled after stormy weather caused damage to the Interislander’s Kaitaki.

The ferry’s starboard bow door was hit by a large wave while crossing from Picton to Wellington Monday night, Interislander operations general manager Duncan Roy said.

The impact did not affect the safety of the ship, but during pre-departure preparation it was found the door could not re-align before closing.

This prompted four Kaitaki sailings between Monday night and Tuesday afternoon to be cancelled as a “safety precaution”, Roy said.

“For safety reasons we have cancelled sailings while the damage is assessed in more detail and repairs are completed, under the guidance of our third party Class authority.”

He said the ferry Aratere was running an additional return sailing, with times being changed on Tuesday today to help passengers whose sailings have been disrupted.

“We apologise for the inconvenience these cancellations may cause however safety is our top priority in these situations.”

Customers booked to sail on the Kaitaki on Tuesday would be contacted directly and offered alternative sailings.

Interislander also warned on Tuesday that weather conditions in the Cook Strait were “forecast to deteriorate with moderate swells likely”.

STUFF Interislander’s Kaitaki ferry had a rough start to 2023, with engineering faults putting it out of commission. In January, while carrying hundreds of passengers, it lost all power and drifted towards rocks.

Bluebridge had not reported any ferry cancellations on its website, but also noted that with conditions set to deteriorate through until Tuesday evening, there could be delays.

“Sailings are going ahead; however, they will be rough and may take longer, resulting in delays. We will continue reviewing the forecast closely and will update this weather alert,” its website read.

MetService has issued a marine gale warning for the Cook Strait with southerlies of 35 knots expected on Tuesday, easing to about 10 knots in the evening. This would bring a long period of southerly swells of about 2 metres.