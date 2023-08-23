More ferry delays after damage to Kaitaki bow door, repairs underway

Stormy weather caused damage to the Interislander’s Kaitaki on Monday night, causing delays and disruptions. (File photo)

Interislander ferry passengers are facing further delays, but a damaged ferry is expected to be back on the water by Wednesday evening.

Stormy weather on Monday afternoon caused minor damage to the Interislander’s Kaitaki, which saw its sailings for Tuesday and Wednesday morning cancelled as a safety precaution.

KiwiRail had hoped to have the ferry back in action for the 2.15pm Wednesday sailing from Picton to Wellington, however, a notice on Interislander’s website said it was experiencing some delays with further cancellations.

“We will be in touch directly with passengers impacted by any cancellations,” it read. “We apologise for any inconvenience. Safety is our priority in these situations.”

The 8.45am from Wellington and 2.15pm return from Picton had both been cancelled, with all other sailings running three hours behind.

Interislander said the Aratere would run an additional return trip on Thursday as a result of the cancellations with changes to the sailing times.

David Unwin/Stuff The bow door of Interislander ferry, the Kaitaki, was damaged by heavy seas earlier this week prompting several cancellations. (File photo)

The 3.45pm from Wellington on Thursday will become a 2.45pm, while the 8.35pm from Picton will become a 6.45pm.

There will also be an additional 10.45pm sailing from Wellington and 2.45am return from Picton for freight only.

Interislander operations general manager Duncan Roy said most customers had been moved on to alternative sailings.

Roy said repairs to Kaitaki were “underway and going well” and he expected the ferry to return to sailing by 8:30pm on Wednesday.

The repairs will be inspected by an independent surveyor once complete this evening, as is standard process, he said.

Roy said the incident had an unwelcome impact on the freight industry and said Interislander was doing all it could to accommodate as many freight customers as possible.

“There has been some disruption to freight services, but we have scheduled extra sailings of Aratere, one return yesterday and another tomorrow, to accommodate these customers.

STUFF Interislander’s Kaitaki ferry had a rough start to 2023, with engineering faults putting it out of commission. In January, while carrying hundreds of passengers, it lost all power and drifted towards rocks.

“We are expecting to clear any backlog by Friday but will also schedule an additional sailing of the Kaitaki if needed on Saturday.”

“Any disruption to our services is an inconvenience and we can only apologise for this. We have been in close communication with our customers throughout this time.”

Roy earlier said damage to the Kaitaki’s bow door did not affect the safety of the ship, but during pre-departure preparation it was found the door could not re-align before closing.

“The details of the incident are that Kaitaki's starboard bow door was impacted by a large wave while crossing from Picton to Wellington on Monday afternoon.”

The ferry operator has been plagued by issues this year, with many raising concerns about the ageing ships following multiple engineering faults.

Most recently, passengers were left to spend the night onboard the Kaitaki after it was forced to abort a sailing due to a steering problem earlier this month.

Some ferry goers, using both providers – the Interislander and Bluebridge – were left stranded in February and March by breakdowns which saw delays, cancellations and a backlog of bookings.

The Kaitaki, with 864 people on board, lost power to all four engines on January 28 and was blown a nautical mile towards the rocky south coast of the North Islands. It was later revealed a part in the cooling system had broken under testing before the January incident.