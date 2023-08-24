Police appealing for witnesses to fatal Ōtaki crash

A person died in a two-vehicle crash in Ōtaki last Friday. Police are appealing for witnesses. (File photo)

Police are appealing for witness to a two car crash in Ōtaki last Friday in which one person died.

The crash, involving two vehicles, occurred on Mill Rd, Ōtaki, about 8pm on Friday. One person died at the scene.

In a statement on Thursday, police said enquiries to establish the circumstances of the crash are continuing.

“As part of our enquiries, police would like to hear from any witnesses of the crash, or anyone with dash camera footage to come forward,” a spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105, referencing file number 230819/0747.

People can also contact police on their website.