Police seeking witnesses to serious Lower Hutt crash

Emergency services were called after a vehicle crashed into a fence on the corner of Barton Rd and Fergusson Dr, Heretaunga, on Thursday morning. (File photo)

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious crash in Lower Hutt on Thursday morning to come forward.

Emergency services were called about 5.50am after a vehicle crashed into a fence on the corner of Barton Rd and Fergusson Dr, Heretaunga.

One person was taken to hospital in a serious condition, a spokesperson for police confirmed.

“Police understand there were several witnesses to the crash and we would like to speak with them,” police said in a statement.

“We’d also like to hear from anyone who might have dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 105 referencing event number P055780466.