Police seeking witnesses to serious Upper Hutt crash
Police are asking for witnesses to a serious crash in Upper Hutt on Thursday morning to come forward.
Emergency services were called about 5.50am after a vehicle crashed into a fence on the corner of Barton Rd and Fergusson Dr, Heretaunga.
One person was taken to Hutt hospital in a serious condition, a Wellington Free Ambulance spokesperson said.
“Police understand there were several witnesses to the crash and we would like to speak with them,” police said in a statement.
“We’d also like to hear from anyone who might have dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident.”
Anyone with information can contact police on 105 referencing event number P055780466.