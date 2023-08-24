Police search for missing woman last seen in Lower Hutt

Police have named Shanty as the young woman who went missing in Lower Hutt on Wednesday night.

Police are appealing for any sightings of a young woman who has been missing from Lower Hutt since Wednesday night.

In a statement, Police named the girl as Shanty and said she was last seen on Miromiro Rd in Normandale. Police did not confirm her age.

Police said she was wearing a white/beige baggy hoodie, dark blue denim jeans and converse shoes.

Her family had concerns for her welfare.

Police have asked any of members of the public who have confirmed sightings of Shanty to call 111 and quote event number P055777015.