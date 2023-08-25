Foster family 'desperately worried' for missing Lower Hutt teenager

Police have named Shanty as the young woman who went missing in Lower Hutt on Wednesday night.

The foster mother of a Lower Hutt teenager who has gone missing for more than two nights said it was “abnormal” for her foster daughter to “just disappear”.

Police have appealed for any sightings of Shanty on Thursday, saying in a statement she was last seen on Miromiro Rd in Normandale, and was wearing a white/beige baggy hoodie, dark blue denim jeans and Converse shoes.

Shanty’s foster mother Sarah Knipping said the 16-year-old had a long-standing relationship with the family.

“She’s very warm, friendly, well-spoken especially around family – quite a bubbly personality,” Knipping said. “She’s very communicative, very intelligent.”

Shanty had not been on social media since Thursday afternoon and going away without telling her whānau was very unlike her, Knipping also said.

“She has never missed a curfew without texting me to say where she is. She knows that she needs to be home by dark and that if she’s going anywhere the rules are she has to tell me where she’s going and who she’s with.

“She’s never just run away when she’s been upset with anything.”

Her family just wanted to know Shanty was safe, Knipping said.

“We just want to know that she’s safe. We’re sick with worry as to where she might be, whether she’s okay.”

A police spokesperson said they continue to appeal to the public for information that could locate Shanty, and anyone who have sightings should call 105 and reference file number 230824/9117.