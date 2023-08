Police have named Shanty as the young woman who went missing in Lower Hutt on Wednesday night.

A teenager missing since Wednesday had still not been found by Sunday afternoon.

The missing 16-year-old, who was only identified as Shanty, was last seen on Miromiro Rd in Normandale.

She was wearing a white/beige baggy hoodie, dark blue denim jeans and Converse shoes.

Police confirmed she remained missing on Sunday.