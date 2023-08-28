Bluebridge ferry back in action after 'engineering issues'

A ferry which joined the Cook Strait crossings as the newest addition earlier this year has experienced ‘engineering issues’ yet again but has been restored over the weekend. (File photo)

Bluebridge’s Connemara is back in action after it was berthed last week because of “engineering issues”.

At least five sailings across Cook Strait were cancelled after a mechanical fault was identified last Thursday afternoon.

Connemara started sailing again at 8.30pm on Sunday, Bluebridge spokesperson Wendy Pannett said.

It was unclear how many sailings had been cancelled as a result and Pannett said there were no details on the specifics of the repair.

It wasn’t the first time the ferry experienced problems.

The Connemara, which arrived as the newest Cook Strait ferry in February, broke down three times in the first two months or arrival.

It was also the second ferry last week to leave passengers in the lurch, after several sailings of Interislander’s Kaitaki were also cancelled.

Stormy weather last Monday afternoon caused minor damage to the Kaitaki, leading to its sailings for Tuesday and Wednesday morning being cancelled as a safety precaution.

The vessel returned to normal service as of Thursday.