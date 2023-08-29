Protesters block major Wellington road, disrupt traffic

Restore Passenger Rail previously protested on the intersection of Vivian and Cuba streets. They are in Kilbirnie on Tuesday morning. (File photo)

A group behind a series of controversial demonstrations has blocked a busy Wellington intersection during rush-hour traffic.

Waka Kotahi confirmed State HIghway 1 in Kilbirnie heading northbound, at the intersection with Hamilton Rd, had been closed on Tuesday morning.

Protest group Restore Passenger Rail say they are blocking the road.

A police spokesperson said that shortly after 8am one person was on the road. Police would be placed at various points to ensure public safety and prevent unlawful behaviour, they said.

Police warned Wellington commuters on Sunday, after they became aware of a planned protest by Restore Passenger Rail on Monday morning.

The protest was cancelled due to “safety reasons” but returned to the roads on Tuesday morning.

“We’re back because this government is still not taking the climate crisis seriously,” spokesperson Jonty Coulson said.

Restore Passenger Rail demonstrations have played havoc with traffic in past months, with protesters blocking the Terrace Tunnel, Transmission Gully and Adelaide Rd near the Basin Reserve.

Police earlier said it was expected that further protests could occur over the next few weeks.