Road reopens and three people arrested after huge delays caused by protesters

State Highway 1 in Kilbirnie, Wellington, was closed to northbound rush-hour traffic on Tuesday morning after Restore Passenger Rail protesters blocked the road.

Three people have been arrested after a group behind a series of controversial demonstrations blocked a busy Wellington intersection during rush-hour traffic.

Waka Kotahi confirmed State Highway 1 in Kilbirnie, heading northbound at the intersection with Hamilton Rd, had been closed on Tuesday morning, causing “significant delays” in both directions. The road was closed just before 8am but reopened about an hour later.

Protest group Restore Passenger Rail said they were blocking the road.

Three people were arrested and charges were being considered, a police spokesperson said.

Juan Zarama/The Post Traffic was backed up towards Wellington’s airport after protesters blocked the road.

“One of those involved is receiving medical treatment for the substance they used to adhere themselves to the road.

“Police appreciate that the situation may have caused frustration for commuters and would like to thank the public for complying with diversions.”

Police warned Wellington commuters on Sunday, after they became aware of a planned protest by Restore Passenger Rail on Monday morning.

Juan Zarama/The Post Police at the scene of a Restore Passenger Rail protest in Kilbirnie on Tuesday morning.

The protest was cancelled due to “safety reasons” but returned to the roads on Tuesday morning.

“We’re back because this government is still not taking the climate crisis seriously,” spokesperson Jonty Coulson said.

The group wants the government to restore a nationwide passenger rail service and to make urban public transport free to tackle climate change and a cost of living crisis.

“Both major parties are vying for who can spend more on new four lane highways. This is an act of destruction against my generation, and all those who will come after me,” Coulson said.

Juan Zarama / Stuff Traffic is finally on the move after protesters blocked State Highway 1 at Kilbirnie on Tuesday morning.

Restore Passenger Rail demonstrations have played havoc with traffic in past months, with protesters blocking the Terrace Tunnel, Transmission Gully and Adelaide Rd near the Basin Reserve.

Police earlier said it was expected that further protests could occur over the next few weeks.

Coulson said the group would continue to take action “as long as the government fails to take action” on climate change.