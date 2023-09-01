Police investigate after man found dead in Wellington park

Police tape is across one of the entrances to Tanera Park where a man was found dead on Thursday afternoon.

Police are investigating after an unexplained death in a Wellington park.

Reports of a man found dead in Tanera Park, Brooklyn were made to police about 3.45pm on Thursday, a police spokesperson said.

“An investigation into the circumstances of the death is underway and at this stage it is being treated as unexplained,” they said on Friday morning.

Police asked people to avoid the park while a scene examination was underway. Emergency tape could be seen at entrances to the park, along with security stationed at some entrances.

Police were interested in speaking to anyone who was in the park on Thursday afternoon, especially near the community garden.

Anyone with information should contact police on 105 quoting file number 230831/7678.