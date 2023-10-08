Porirua man in critical condition following serious assault

A man is in critical condition at Wellington Hospital as police investigate serious assault in Porirua.

Police are investigating a serious assault in Porirua which has left one man in critical condition at Wellington Hospital ICU.

The unnamed man was attacked outside his Hartham Place store in Porirua on Friday afternoon after three men entered shortly before 2.50pm.

The victim followed one of the men, who had entered the store, outside before he was assaulted, sustaining a serious head injury.

Police say they are working to identify those involved and are reviewing CCTV footage.

They are also ensuring support is provided to the victim’s family, and encourage anyone who was in the area at the time or has any information relevant to the incident to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 231007/8829.

The three men seen at the store are being urged to contact police.