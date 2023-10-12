Wellington's railway station New World closing down

The Wellington Railway Station will soon be down a supermarket after New World could not renew its lease in the building. (File photo)

The Wellington Railway Station will soon be down a supermarket after New World could not renew its lease in the building.

New World announced the store in the train station, popular with commuters and workers at nearby businesses, will close at the end of March 2024.

Despite the store’s best efforts, they were not able to renew their lease, the post on social media said.

“We’re really disappointed, especially for our team who do a fantastic job for our customers every day.

“Rest assured we’ll be doing the very best that we can to support the team into roles in other nearby stores.”

A spokesperson for KiwiRail said it had been in negotiations with Foodstuffs for some time, but could not come to an agreement.

“It is a commercial space, but we offered fair discounts. Unfortunately, we have been unable to reach an agreement.”

KiwiRail is in talks with possible new leaseholders about future plans for the supermarket site, but could not confirm who they were.