Man who allegedly killed woman in Wellington found dead in Hong Kong

Irene Katsougiannis pictured with her late husband, was found dead in her Totara Rd home in Wellington.

The man thought to have killed a Wellington mother fled the country and has since been found dead in Hong Kong.

Police named the woman as Irene Katsougiannis, 62, on Wednesday evening.

The mother-of-three men was found dead at her Totara Rd property in Miramar just after 2pm on Monday, October 16.

Her husband died about six years ago, but one of her sons was listed on official documents as living with her in 2020.

The man who detectives believe killed Katsougiannis was a male known to her, who left New Zealand on October 15, police said in a statement.

“He has since died in Hong Kong and local police are investigating the circumstances,” Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch said in a statement on Wednesday.

The investigation into Katsougiannis’s death was progressing well, and a scene examination at her home was expected to be finished by the weekend, he said.

“Police extend our condolences to Irene’s family and the wider community as they deal with this tragedy.”

Leitch previously said police wanted to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in Totara Rd from early Saturday morning to early Sunday morning (October 15).

Katsougiannis coached netball and worked as a piano tutor in Wellington.

Netball Wellington community director Sue Geale said Katsougiannis was an important member of the city's netball fraternity, and her death would be felt widely.

"It will be a shock."

Katsougiannis was the “heart and soul” of Wellington Olympic Netball, which featured in the winter senior grade until 2021, Geale said.

She was heavily involved not only as a coach, but also behind the scenes in the running of the club.

Geale remembered Katsougiannis as a passionate and happy person - qualities that inspired the teams she coached.

"We're incredibly sad it's one of our community."

On Tuesday, Katsougiannis’s mother told Stuff: “We’re all very shocked about what’s happened.”

She declined to comment further, and requested privacy.