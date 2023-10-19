Corrugated iron hits Wellington man's windscreen in shocking video

A Wellington man has shared the moment his vehicle’s windscreen was hit by a flying piece of corrugated iron.

The corrugated iron is already in motion when the video begins, and appears to have flown out of a trailer attached to a vehicle travelling on the opposite side of the road.

The driver whose car was struck by the iron, Phil Ready, says his windscreen “received a few cracks” while he was driving south from Picton heading into Blenheim.

Ready says nobody was hurt, and the vehicle driving on the other side of the road did not stop.

Facebook Video shows moment currogated iron flew into windscreen.

In New Zealand, carrying an unsafe load can see drivers fined up to $2000, and a licence could be disqualified for a period of time.