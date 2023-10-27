Neighbourly green thumbs making a difference in Masterton

Ian and Alison McKenzie dedicate their time to the Manuka Reserve.

We’re looking for the nicest neighbours in town. Nominate someone in your hood, and they could feature on Stuff and Neighbourly as an inspiration to us all. Plus, you’ll both receive a $25 Prezzy card. A Nice Neighbour is someone who has helped to make a difference in your life, or the lives of others. Nominate them here.

This week’s Nice Neighbours are Alison and Ian Mckenzie, who have used their green thumbs and time to keep a beloved Masterton reserve beautiful.

The couple have been nominated by next-door neighbour Liz Waddington.

Their homes are by the beautiful Manuka Reserve, which for more than 20 years has been managed by local retirees.

However, with the volunteers getting older, Ian and Alison have used their energy to take on the special project.

Waddington said the couple had worked tirelessly.

They have removed sack after sack of tradescantia (wandering willie), planted ferns, renga renga lilies and other natives, as well as keeping up the weeding.

The reserve is 1.8 hectares and the McKenzies even sweep the paths for visitors to enjoy.

“They deserve to be acknowledged as the community is so thankful for their hard work,” Waddington says

“They deserve it more than most. Thank you again, Alison and Ian.”

Head to Neighbourly to nominate a Nice Neighbour that you know.