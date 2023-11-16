Vehicle involved in Naenae hit-and-run was stolen, driver still missing

Police search for a Mazda 6 car after a fatal alleged hit-and-run in Naenae on Thursday

Police have located the car involved in an alleged fatal hit-and-run in Naenae, which had been stolen earlier that day, but are still looking for the driver – who they say is likely “panicking right now”.

A local resident has described to Stuff waking up to what looks like a murder scene, as police swarmed Naenae following the incident.

According to police, they have found a dark-gray Mazda 6, which had been stolen from an address in Belmont.

Detective Inspector Haley Ryan said the driver will have known they have hit a person and in all likelihood is panicking right now.

“I urge the driver or any occupant of that vehicle to come forward and speak to us, as we want to understand the events that have led to this tragedy.”

It is believed there was a passenger in the car at the time as well, according to police.

The vehicle had been driving around the Hutt Valley for several hours prior to the incident, Ryan said.

“It was speeding and driving erratically and continued to do so after hitting the victim.

“Following the collision, the vehicle was seen to be smoking heavily and would have been showing visible damage.”

CCTV is crucial in assisting investigators, she said.

On Thursday morning, police confirmed a woman had been killed after being hit by a car.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Forensic police set up a tent and marked out a road in Naenae after one person died in an incident.

Earlier described as a “serious crash”, the incident happened on Naenae Road, between Riverside Drive North and Waddington Drive, at 5.50am.

supplied Police have closed down Naenae Rd in Lower Hutt as they investigate the death of a person who was killed in an alleged hit-and-run.

A resident who lives on the street said an officer had spoken to them and called the incident a ‘homicide hit-and-run’.

There were about 60 police officers on the road, they said, and they were going door-to-door asking for any CCTV footage.

The local said waking up to the scene “was just horrible”.

What looked like a body, covered in a sheet, was still on the road, they said.

Just before 11am on Thursday, forensic police in boiler suits were marking out the road and had set up a black tent, where Stuff understands a body is.

Over 30 cones and markers had been set out on the road around the tent.

supplied The Serious Crash Unit is investigating, and the road will be closed for some time, police said.

A large section of Naenae Rd had been closed off, with many locals stopping to ask police what had occurred.

Resident John Stewart, who lives near the cordon, said everyone in the area was really badly shaken up.

The road was known to have people speed along it, he said.

Stewart said he has had a few close calls himself, with cars driving past and almost knocking him.

“Boy, it was so, so bad”, he said, describing how he felt when he found out someone had died on the road.

“Police extend our condolences to the person's family at this time.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the events leading up to this incident.”

