Fog causes travel disruption at Wellington Airport

Flights to and from Wellington have been cancelled due to low cloud over the capital (file photo).

Low fog across Wellington has caused major travel disruption for flights in and out of the capital.

Four departing flights were cancelled and at least eight have been delayed, with three of them postponed indefinitely.

The longest delay was for the 5pm flight to Christchurch, which was delayed by an hour and a half.

Nine flights due to arrive in Wellington have also been cancelled and two were diverted.

These included an Air New Zealand flight from Invercargill that diverted to Dunedin and a flight from Rotorua that was diverted to Palmerston North.

Marc Greenhill/Stuff Fog blanketed the top of Mt Victoria in Wellington as flights were disrupted throughout Sunday evening.

The fog was visible to Wellingtonians on Sunday afternoon, with the peak of Mt Victoria and the hills near Ngaio and Khandallah hidden by cloud.

Wellington Airport spokesperson Phil Rennie confirmed the disruption was due to low visibility.

“Several arriving flights have been diverted to other ports and several departing flights have been cancelled.

“Passengers are advised to check directly with their airlines for the latest information.”

Sharron Pardoe/The Post A whiteout in Brooklyn as Wellington is blanketed with fog, causing chaos for flight passengers.

According to Wellington Airport, delays and cancellations are expected until later this evening, with the latest flight affected being the 8.30pm service from Christchurch.

As of 7.45pm, only four flights remain scheduled to depart, with the remainder for the evening cancelled.

Motorists have also been impacted, with fog causing visibility issues over the Transmission Gully Motorway near the Wainui Saddle.