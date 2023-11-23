Wellington's 'bridge to nowhere' will be demolished

Wellington City Council says there are plans to demolish the overbridge, but discussions are still in very early stages.

The council can’t remember why it was originally closed, but Wellington’s abandoned, graffiti-lined Wakefield St overbridge is set to be demolished anyway.

The bridge has become a spot for “antisocial behaviour”, people sleeping rough, and the odd TikTok video in recent years, rather than a way to avoid wet and windy weather en route to the nearby Michael Fowler Centre.

The bridge goes from the Amora Hotel and James Smith carpark, which were closed following the 2016 Kaikōura earthquake, across to the other side of Wakefield St.

Wellington City Council said it believed the overbridge was closed “around 2011”, but it didn’t know the original reason.

“It is currently closed due to the bridge providing access to a closed building and to remove access for rough sleeping, which has been an issue over the years and a cause of a few break-ins,” the council said in a statement.

There were plans to demolish the overbridge, but discussions were still in very early stages.

The council was aware of some “antisocial behaviour” and that people rough sleeping in the bridge had been an issue over the years.

There had been two recorded incidents and four noted repair jobs in the last two years. The repairs ranged from general repairs to break-in repairs and came at a cost of $12,319.

The overbridge was designed by M McKeefry & Co in the late 1980s.

Christine McCarthy, a senior lecturer at Victoria University of Wellington School of Architecture, said the bridge – with its tinted glass, powder-coated aluminium, and the form of the structure holding it up – dates from a time when New Zealand architects were experimenting with Postmodernism.

“Postmodernism, or PoMo, was happy about poking fun at things, and playing with how things looked, and pretending to be something that it was not. It enjoyed caricature, excess and glam.”

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/The Post Graffiti can be seen inside an abandoned overbridge across Wakefield Street in Wellington.

The Wakefield St pedestrian overbridge was a toned down but smart example of this.

McCarthy said these smaller structures often could be overlooked regarding heritage significance.

“We do have a few bridges that provide different experiences of walking above the city – the Kelburn viaduct, and various road bridges over the urban motorway, but few pedestrian-only bridges.

“The City to Sea bridge is a more obviously important example. It certainly is worth thinking about the fact that this is quite a unique bridge and represents a very distinct time in our city's history.”

The Wellington City Council recently voted to investigate whether the City to Sea bridge could be demolished, according to The Post.