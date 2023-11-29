Wellington mayor Tory Whanau admits alcohol problem: 'I am a flawed person'

Wellington mayor Tory Whanau has admitted she has a drinking problem after another incident of drunken behaviour in public.

The admission follows questions by RNZ about what happened at an inner city bar two weekends ago.

In a written statement to RNZ, the mayor said she had a problem with alcohol.

She said that, to her "great embarrassment and shame", her drunkenness seemed to have been recorded.

Whanau said she sought counsel from friends, family and colleagues and has since sought professional help.

"I am not a career politician, and leadership positions in public office are not built for regular people who may have struggles with addiction, mental ill health, or any other illness that has stigma attached. We have seen this play out with career-ending moments from politicians across the political spectrum in recent times," her statement read.

"I am a flawed person, but I care deeply about this city. I will continue to represent the hopes and aspirations of my local community and I will do so with the compassion and care of those around me and with the professional help required.

"I would like to say to others struggling with alcohol issues that you can seek help and still commit to your passions, work, family, friends in a way that is meaningful. We are complex, layered people and deserving of love.

"I would appreciate respect and care from the media whilst navigating this period of sobriety and professional support."

Addiction: where to get help