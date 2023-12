19042022 News Photo Ricky Wilson/STUFF Generic stock images around Ponsonby Road Police car, cops, crime, emergency, breaking news, lights and sirens,

A section of State Highway 2 in Upper Hutt is blocked following a serious crash.

The incident happened around 6.45am on Sunday in the suburb of Timberlea, near Topaz St, and involved one vehicle.

Police said it appeared there were "serious injuries".

People were asked to delay travel if possible and take alternate routes.

"Delays are likely; a road closure is possible," Waka Kotahi said on its Wellington X/Twitter account.