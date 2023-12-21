Wellington urged to store 140L of water per person, per week as water restrictions bite

Wellington residents are being urged to store an emergency water supply over the holiday period as the capital could face the possibility of severe water restrictions.

Currently Wellington, Upper Hutt, Lower Hutt and Porirua are under level one water restrictions meaning that sprinklers can only be used every second day.

However, Wellington Water is preparing with emergency agencies for level four restrictions, which would ban all outdoor water use and reduce indoor water use by up to 50%.

Wellington Region Emergency Management Office (Wremo) regional manager Jeremy Holmes said storing water should be a priority over the Christmas and New Year period.

"We are expecting to see tighter water restrictions in 2024 so now is the time for people to store emergency water and replenish the supplies they already have while restrictions still allow."

Wremo recommends households have an emergency supply of at least 20L of water per person, per day for seven days (140L per person).

Holmes said there were a variety of ways to store water.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Wellington is facing water restrictions this summer.

"You can store water by cleaning and re-using plastic bottles, using larger water containers from hardware stores or installing a 200 litre household emergency water tank available through your local council."

He understood finding space in apartments could be a challenge, so he encouraged people to get creative and take measures such as storing containers behind the couch, under beds or in the back of cupboards.

Wellington residents can buy 200L water tanks from their local councils for a discounted rate.