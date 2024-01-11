Wellington commuters left stranded in the sun after train shutdown

Wellington trains operations were suspended on Wednesday, leaving commuters to look for other means of transport

Wellington commuters were left stranded across the city in the scorching sun after being trapped on broken-down trains for hours – and then told for wait for buses that wouldn’t take them.

On Wednesday, commuter chaos reigned at Wellington train station as every line was suspended due to a problem with the overhead power lines.

KiwiRail General Manager Jon Knight said consecutive days of warm weather in Wellington had caused the overhead power lines that run the trains to expand.

“The faults were related to insulator and weight tension mechanisms, the operating limits had been exceeded which resulted in connection shorting and outages.”

An investigation into the incident will take time, Knight said.

With the first issue reported to Stuff shortly before 1pm on Wednesday, it wasn’t until 7pm that Metlink confirmed trains from Wellington Station on the Johnsonville and Kāpiti rail lines had resumed.

For some this meant a difficult time getting home from work, but for 139 passengers who were already on trains, this resulted in waits up to two hours long, in non-air-conditioned carriages.

The salt in the wound for commuter Heather Cameron was after finally getting off the train, she was told to find a bus to get home on.

After finding a bus with many of those onboard, the driver then told anyone heading to Wellington to get off – and they were left on the side of the road yet again.

Some of those who were with her were elderly and frail, Cameron said.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/The Post Trains sat empty at the Wellington station for around six hours.

“[Metlink] still have no action plan in place to deal with these incidents.

“They should stop all the navel gazing and prepare a plan which can be rolled out immediately and then be reviewed and refined every time an incident occurs.”

A Metlink spokesperson said passengers were advised to seek other means of transport when the train services were suspended.

“This may have caused patronage on some buses to reach capacity.”

Another passenger described the conditions inside the train during the wait to get off as like an oven.

Commuter Anna Kenna was stuck on the 2.15pm train from Kāpiti for over an hour in the “stifling heat”.

As temperatures soared to nearly 25C, “tepid water” was handed out to passengers on the train, Kenna said.

“The staff on the ground were as good as they could be, but because of the timing of the train, there were a lot of elderly people and young children there.

According to Metlink group manager Samantha Gain, water was delivered to the passengers on stranded trains and efforts were being made to transfer them to buses.