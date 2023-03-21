'I thought it was an earthquake' says teenager whose home was hit by tornado

A Greymouth teenager thought her home was being rocked by earthquake, when a small tornado tore through her house on Monday night.

Ame Millan, said her daughter Zoe Purdie was home alone when the tornado hit their property on Turamaha Street at about 10.30pm.

Millan returned home shortly after to see power lines down which were sparking.

READ MORE:

* Live: Power cuts, floods, slips, reports of tornado as heavy rain hits South Island

* West Coast Regional Council's millstone: The Grey River gold dredge

* Vehicle and truck collide near Jacksons, West Coast



"I went to run in the house and the power line was down here. Zoe went to run out to me and I screamed 'stay in the house’. I had to scream at a cop because he was about to walk into the power line" she said.

"We have no house now. It's buggered. We were in emergency housing, and we finally found a house. We've been here a few months making it a home and now this. I'm just glad she is safe.

“She was freaking out inside. She had to shut herself in her bedroom because there was water all over the floor and the power lines were down."

Joanne Naish/Stuff Zoe Purdie thought an earthquake was hitting her home on Turumaha Street in Greymouth, when it was actually a small tornado ripping tin off the roof.

Purdie said: "I thought it was an earthquake. I didn't look outside. I called my father, and he thought it was an earthquake too then Mum came home, and she told me there was a power pole down, so I thought I'm not moving."

Millan said the tornado came from over the railway and crossed past their house. "Our roof was wrapped around that power pole," she said.

The tornado then moved up towards Tainui Street, where it picked up debris from a recently burnt out building.

The debris were carried over the road and were thrown through the windows of a motorcycle shop by the winds.

Greymouth RSA manager Fiona Scott said the roof was partially lifted off the RSA hall and debris from the fire-damaged building was dropped onto the bowling green.

Joanne Naish/Stuff The Greymouth RSA lost part of its roof after a tornado on Monday, its believed the tornado travelled 300m.

Cars at Greenfields motors, which sits two streets over from Turamaha Street, were damaged by the flying debris.

"A dozen or more cars have small dents or broken windows. Just what you need. Now we have no power because the tornado took out a power pole. They are out there fixing it now," said manager Ross Brown.

Greymouth fire chief Lee Swinburn said: "We were called about 11.15pm to a house on Turamaha Street where a roof had been dislodged by a tornado. That roof has travelled east for about 100m causing damage to two commercial properties on Tainui Street," he said.

The tornado came from the Blaketown lagoon, over rail yards, took the roof off at Turamaha Street and then travelled over to Tainui Street before fizzling out, he said.

He estimated it travelled up to 300m in total. There were no injuries and no damage reported in other areas. "There were short sharp gusts for a period of time until 8am," he said.

MetService are looking into the tornado in Greymouth and expect to release more information on Tuesday afternoon.