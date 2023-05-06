Greymouth million dollar town square closed due to structural issues

Greymouth town square has been closed to traffic and a stage area is fenced off due to structural issues.

Greymouth’s town square has been closed due to structural issues just five years after it was built.

A concrete pillar holding up a cover on the square’s stage area has a large crack.

The Grey District Council announced on Friday the town square, which was opened in December 2017, would be closed to traffic until further notice.

A covered stage area within the town square has also been fenced off while it was being assessed by a structural engineer.

“This structure is showing some signs of stress, so we are putting these precautions in place to ensure everyone's safety,” said a Grey District Council statement.

A spokesperson said the top of the structure was showing some “stress cracks”.

“We do not know what the impact of the stress cracks is at this stage as the structure has not been assessed by an engineer yet.”

Joanne Naish/Stuff Greymouth’s town square has been closed to traffic and a stage area fenced off due to structural issues.

The road was closed to allow access for construction and engineering vehicles but the area was still open for pedestrians.

“Any area of potential concern has been fenced off. These are all precautionary measures to ensure that everyone is kept safe,” said the spokesperson.

The council would provide an update on Monday on its website and social media pages.

The town square is regularly closed to traffic for council events like Street Eats, markets and festivals but it has not been without controversy.

Joanne Naish/Stuff Staff assess a crack in a concrete pillar in Greymouth town square.

A petition signed by 485 people objected to the use of $1.7 million of reserves and Development West Coast money to fund it.

The Grey District Council sought public feedback on whether it should close the town square to traffic.

The public overwhelmingly supported the closure, but the council kept it open to traffic after receiving advice that it could not legally close the road. It did prohibit parking, put up no stopping signs and decreased the speed limit to 10kmh to allow for a shared space between vehicles and pedestrians.

The first phase of its construction in 2017 was delayed by three months when a toxic coal tar – a by-product from the old Greymouth gas works – was discovered in the construction site on Tainui St.

The project was also delayed by the discovery of several underground services the council had not known about.