Complaint by ex-Coast council chair against colleague was 'malicious' and showed 'lack of judgment'

Allan Birchfield, former chairperson of the West Coast Regional Council, maliciously tried to get fellow councillor Frank Dooley in trouble during an altercation earlier this year.

Former West Coast Regional Council chairperson Allan Birchfield taunted fellow councillor Frank Dooley, saying “hit me, Frank” during an altercation.

But what happened was “relatively trivial” and “a storm in a teacup”, council barrister Josh Lucas found.

His report was commissioned after a formal complaint from Birchfield of an assault by Dooley on May 8 at the Ashley Hotel, in Greymouth.

The hotel was the venue for a recruitment panel for the new chief executive, and convened by Dooley, chairperson of the council’s remuneration and employment committee.

The incident occurred just over five weeks after Birchfield was sacked as the council’s chairperson, not long after returning from a four-month leave of absence following a stormy closed-door meeting at the council in late November 2022.

Birchfield was not invited onto the May 8 panel, but he arrived and was sitting next to council's recruiter when approached by Cr Dooley who did not want him there.

During the subsequent altercation Dooley “made some heavy remarks” while Birchfield remained seated, but he said, “hit me, Frank,” Lucas said in his report.

“(Birchfield) said that Dooley was being quite threatening and sometimes the best way to defend yourself (is) by standing up...”

Supplied Frank Dooley was “upset and annoyed” at the time, but did the right thing by calling to apologise afterwards.

The council last week excluded Birchfield from all its committees and ordered him to apologise, based on Lucas' recommendations.

Lucas contrasted what he had heard from those present on May 8 with what was said by Birchfield in the formal complaint about Dooley.

“Most of the people I spoke to expressed the view that this was a storm in a teacup,” Lucas said

“There was no assault. Cr Dooley got annoyed at the meeting. He told Cr Birchfield to leave and tried to grab some papers out of his hands.

“Cr Birchfield escalated the situation. He tried to provoke Cr Dooley to hit him. There was no physical assault. Even Cr Birchfield told me that. At the most there was some attempted grabbing of papers ... that’s all that happened.”

Cr Peter Haddock had also acted appropriately and “with aplomb” at the time, including agreeing for Birchfield to stay.

Brendon McMahon/LDR The West Coast Regional Council has been beset with in-fighting in recent months.

This was in contrast to Birchfield's subsequent formal allegation that Haddock had “failed to intervene”. There was also an “amicable” phone call between the pair immediately after the incident.

Lucas said Birchfield's subsequent allegations against Dooley were “just plain wrong” and “were false and over the top”.

“I consider that the raising of the complaint in this manner was a malicious attempt by Cr Birchfield to get Cr Dooley in trouble with both the council and it should be made public - which it was - with the local community.”

It showed “a real lack of judgment” by Birchfield.

While Dooley had been “upset and annoyed” at the time, he had also done “the right thing” and apologised afterwards.

That was where the matter should have ended, Lucas said.

“Cr Dooley’s behaviour in that meeting was not ideal. He perhaps should have addressed Cr Birchfield in a more polite manner, but I accept that Cr Dooley realised that in the end he had gone a bit over the top.”

As a result of the formal allegations, Birchfield had breached the council’s code of conduct by failing to treat Dooley and Haddock with the respect their office deserved.

Among the recommendations for an apology and censure, the council did not follow another recommendation by Lucas that the code of conduct matter be aired in public.

Lucas said those he had spoken to, including Birchfield, acknowledged “a fairly trivial incident”.

And at a time when council had “bigger fish to fry”, what happened should have been dealt with appropriately in the first instance, he said.