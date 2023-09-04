Puzzling 'HELP' message on West Coast lake solved

Police asked for information about the mysterious 'help' sign spotted in the sand by a helicopter flying over Lake Ahaura on Friday.

Pranksters have come forward after a search team was deployed to the West Coast where a mysterious “HELP” message was seen written in the sand.

The Greymouth Star reported that a “mortified” dad had contacted police after seeing media reports of the worrying message.

Senior sergeant Brent Cook told the community paper that a local family had been out boating on the lake and the kids thought the message “would be a great joke”.

”Dad is taking appropriate action,” he said.

A police spokesperson said it was written in the sand by two young people and “there is no concern for anyone’s safety.”

The message was spotted by a helicopter as it flew over Lake Ahaura on Friday and by Saturday morning a search team had been sent to the area.

On Saturday afternoon a police spokesperson confirmed nothing was found, no information had been given to suggest anyone was in immediate danger and the search team stood down.