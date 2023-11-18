Pike River memorial motorcyclist in fatal crash near Greymouth

The fatal crash involved a motorcyclist and another vehicle.

A motorcyclist who died in a crash near Greymouth was participating in the annual Pike River memorial ride,

A motorcycle participating in the run collided with another vehicle, believed to be a ute, just after 10am Saturday on Omoto Road/SH 6.

Police said the highway remained closed just east of the Cobden Bridge on Saturday afternoon and was expected to remain closed for another few hours.

Motorists would need to divert through Stillwater.

The Tribute 29 Pike River Memorial Run is an annual ride held to commemorate the 29 men who died in the Pike River mine in November 2010.

In 2018, Jayne Jamieson, 52, was killed in a motorcycle crash in the Lower Buller Gorge during the memorial run.

Her partner, Clint Davidson, was nearly four-times over the drink-driving limit when he crashed the motorcycle whilst she was a pillion passenger.