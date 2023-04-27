Mouse at play bore iconic West Coast track

A section of the Pancake Rocks track was closed due to a crack caused by a mouse burrowing in the sensitive limestone landform.

Mice have been at play at the West Coast's premier visitor site, the Pancake Rocks at Punakaiki.

A section of the track the blowholes was closed due to a crack caused by a mouse burrowing in the sensitive limestone landform.

Department of Conservation (DOC) Western South Island director Mark Davies told the West Coast Conservation Board a shaft had emerged past the main viewing area on the Dolomite Point Track.

The entire site was regularly checked given the geological factors, with natural weathering by the sea that forms the natural blow holes through the limestone karst headland.

Martin Haughey/Supplied The Pancake Rocks are a popular attraction on the West Coast.

“We've got about eight sites that we monitor on the Dolomite Point Track, sites that have got some geological risk... We've got a trigger action response plan.”

Davies said that response was triggered in early March when a small “tomo” (hole in the limestone formation) was found. A small section of track past the main viewing platform was closed as a result.

Staff discovered that during some track work dating back to the 1920s a hole had been filled with rubble that recently come loose.

Department of Conservation Part of a mouse from the endoscope video shot at the cavity site.

DOC Buller operations manager Suvi Van Smit said a ranger also noted a small hole about 150mm wide at the edge of the walkway.

“As it was on the northern abutment of the rock arch a section of the track was closed so a geotechnical assessment could be done to ensure it didn't indicate subsidence or instability in the rock mass.”

A 2m long endoscope video camera was inserted to inspect the cavity it came up with a surprise.

“While this was being done a live mouse was spotted approximately 700mm into a horizontal offshoot from the hole.”

Department of Conservation The 'cavity' measured.

“No soil subsidence or instability underneath the walkway was seen with the camera. An ecologist who reviewed the video said the cavity was consistent with a mouse burrow and the hole was likely to be due to the collapse of the burrow.”

Van Smit said another three cavities spotted nearby were also likely due to mouse burrowing.

“Geotechnical advice was that the opening of the original cavity should be backfilled, and the track surface sealed with an asphalt patch.”

The walkway is open again.