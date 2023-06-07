Cyclone Dovi: Heaphy Track should fully reopen by October, DOC says

DOC and contracting staff visit the anchor site for the new Heaphy River bridge.

The Heaphy Track should be fully open by October as the Department of Conservation (DOC) gets to work repairing walks damaged by Cyclone Dovi.

As well as a major rebuild for wiped out bridges and track on the central part of the Heaphy, there is a significant fix to the near-new Paparoa Track.

DOC Western South Island director Mark Davies said repairs have started on the Heaphy Track, including the two-bridge replacement for the washed out Heaphy River bridge on a new higher alignment.

The department also planned to have the central section of the track on a new alignment to accommodate future climate change. The route should “hopefully” be reopened as a through-walk by Labour Weekend, Davies said. In the meantime, the Heaphy great walk remained open from either end.

Davies said the 18 months of disruption to the through-walk experience had come at a cost for the department. It budgeted revenue from hut and track fees in the order of $700,000 a year.

But the communities servicing each end of the track at Karamea and Golden Bay, had suffered more – as found in analysis by Development West Coast.

Department of Conservation DOC staff working on the foundations for one end of the new Heaphy River bridge replacement.

This work had helped inform a case by the department for more funds around Cyclone Dovi recovery.

DOC Greymouth area operations manager Chris Hickford said a “significant programme of work” was under way for the Paparoa Track.

Dovi seriously damaged two areas of the track: the zig-zags on the escarpment section and on the Croesus side.

“We've just secured funding to get that damage repaired.”

Brendon McMahon/LDR The barricaded entrance to the Charming Creek Walkway at NgÄkawau.

Contractors had been appointed with the plan to do the work in two parts. The zig-zag section repair was already under way and was expected to take eight weeks before moving to the Croesus side.

Hickford said the Croesus aspect had heritage values, so was a trickier fix.

DOC was also making repairs to walks in the Reefton area.

Both the Lankeys Creek loop walk, adjacent to Blacks Point and Crushington, and Kirwins Track in the Waitahu Valley northeast of Reefton were significantly damaged by Dovi.

Brendon McMahon/LDR The sign detailing the truncated Charming Creek walkway, at the Ngakawau end.

The Lankeys Creek track was partially open with repair work starting soon, Hickford said.

About 1.5km of the historic Kirwins pack track was “completely gone” as a result of Cyclone Dovi, he said.

“We think there's three weeks of work that we can do straight away to get the track open.”

In the meantime, users would have to negotiate a couple of river crossings.

Hickford said the plan was to “try to stay close” to the original Kirwins alignment as it was the most feasible.