Firefighters are battling a “hazardous incident” at a commercial premise in Greymouth.

Five fire trucks, one support vehicle and a tanker were at the scene on Taylorville Rd in Coal Creek, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

Crews had some from Cobden, Greymouth, Blackball and Runanga.

