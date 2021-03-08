Let's 'choose to challenge' for those women who can't

Prominent Kiwis explain what International Women's Day means to them. (First published in March 2019)

OPINION: It’s International Women’s Day today. A day to mark the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. A day to honour those who stood up for women’s rights, often at personal risk. And an opportunity to call for accelerated action for equality.

The campaign theme this year is “choose to challenge”. The premise being that “a challenged world is an alert world, and from challenge comes change”. We are all invited to challenge stereotypes and bias, to call out discrimination, and take action for equality.

While that’s an admirable rallying cry that works for me personally, I’m struck by the thought of women in situations where they do not see a choice, and where to challenge would have negative consequences for them.

Screengrab/Stuff New Zealand has a female prime minister in Jacinda Ardern, a female Opposition leader, and a female head of state.

More than a century after International Women’s Day was conceptualised, choices are still limited for many women. This isn’t just the case in war-torn nations or those where access to education, healthcare and justice leaves a lot to be desired.

Even in New Zealand – the first self-governing country to give women the vote in parliamentary elections, a country with a female head of state, female prime minister, and leader of the Opposition – there are women who will not choose to challenge.

Stuff Judith Collins leads the Opposition. Two minor parties have female co-leaders too.

A single mother, working two jobs to put food on the table, will avoid any challenge which she feels may impact her ability to provide for her family.

A victim of domestic abuse or violence will tolerate bias at work, because those hours at work are a safe haven away from home.

A young woman, just starting her career, will think twice before raising issues of bullying or sexual discrimination.

A brown woman in middle management will accept lower pay than her male counterparts, and even other female colleagues, for the same job, because she’s institutionalised to feel grateful she even has the role.

Danielle Cerullo/Unsplash Women are unrepresented in boardrooms. Nearly a fifth of companies listed on the NZX have no women on their boards whatsoever.

A middle-aged woman, who has worked hard for many years, and is on the cusp of entering executive-level management, will feel it’s safer not to rock the boat and instead wait till she gets her promotion before she says anything.

And for some, the idea of challenging a senior (in age or hierarchy) will be culturally difficult to navigate.

I know these women. Many of us do. We’ve seen some of them in the mirror.

It’s easier to choose to challenge when you come from a place of privilege. Whether that privilege is a good education and solid work experience, financial security, skin colour, or family support you know you can always fall back on.

Uncredited/AP United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called gender inequality the biggest human rights challenge the world is currently facing.

With privilege, then, must come responsibility. The responsibility to challenge on behalf of our sisters and daughters who don’t have that luxury.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres​ describes gender inequality as the biggest human rights challenge the world is currently facing. It’s not simply a women's issue, but an economic one. Research shows closing the gender gap in employment could add US$12 trillion to global GDP by 2025.

The typical format of International Women’s Day commemorations is an event where we recognise how far we have come, and how much further we have to go. We talk about the lack of women on boards, we celebrate our public sector achieving 50 per cent female chief executives, we bemoan the gender pay gap.

What I enjoy most at these events are the personal stories. It is comforting, if a tad sad, to know your struggles aren’t yours alone. Mostly, it is inspiring to hear how other women have succeeded against the odds.

Supplied Ziena Jalil: “It’s easier to choose to challenge when you come from a place of privilege.”

However, there are many women in New Zealand who will not be attending International Women’s Day events. They may be among the thousands who lost jobs as a result of Covid-19, they may be caring for family members, they may feel they don’t belong at such events. Those of us, of all genders, who are privileged, need to ensure that we don’t forget these women.

Some impactful actions include supporting pay transparency, and equal pay for work of equal value. Flexible work arrangements; parental leave policies which support parents of all genders; and sharing household work and care responsibilities, make a huge difference for women’s ability to work and advance in their careers.

More women in boardrooms, and leadership roles generally, have been proven to help build more inclusive and profitable organisations. To this end, mentoring and sponsoring women is useful. Celebrate women’s success and highlight role models – not just today, but throughout the year.

Inclusive organisations have zero tolerance for discrimination and harassment. And let’s not forget the important role men play in achieving gender equity.

So, if you can choose to challenge, do so, and more than just once a year, because “when she rises, we all rise”.

* Ziena Jalil is an independent director, strategic consultant, and diversity, equity and inclusion advocate.